Linx (LINX) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Linx has a market capitalization of $44,520.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linx coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Linx has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00881120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000486 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About Linx

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.