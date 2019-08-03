Lipe & Dalton Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

WMT opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

