Lipe & Dalton Sells 400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 1.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,513,000 after purchasing an additional 893,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,995,000 after purchasing an additional 269,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,010,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $140.81 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

