Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,964.76% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Several analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.