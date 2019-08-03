Liquidity Network (LQD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,058.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $103,058.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00258186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.01400463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00110377 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

