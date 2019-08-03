Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $118,641.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.02066469 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012332 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 638,868,957 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.