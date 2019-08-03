Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.44.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.62. 259,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,799. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

