LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 480,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.