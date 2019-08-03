LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.
Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 480,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
