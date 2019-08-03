LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.
Shares of LIVN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 480,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $131.54.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LivaNova by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in LivaNova by 2,237.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 259,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,937,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.