LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 480,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LivaNova by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in LivaNova by 2,237.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 259,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,937,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

