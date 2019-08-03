LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.30% of LivaNova worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 582,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 price target on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.