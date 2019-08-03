LivaNova’s (LIVN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.17. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
