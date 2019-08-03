LivaNova’s (LIVN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.17. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

