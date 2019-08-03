LogisCoin Reaches Market Cap of $22,972.00 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One LogisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $22,972.00 and approximately $3,209.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.01404837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00112044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000513 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

