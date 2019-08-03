LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn delivered solid second-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed expectations. Strong performance of the company’s growth products remains a key driver. The newly launched GoToConnect and GoToRoom products also make the management optimistic about the stock’s prospects. The expansion of its product portfolio coupled with its rising sales initiatives is expected to accelerate its growth momentum in major markets, namely UCC, IDaaS and Digital Engagement, going forward. However, increasing investments weigh on the company’s bottom line. Intensifying competition from Zoom, Adobe Connect, Google and Microsoft Skype raises concerns. Product consolidation and legacy pressures are anticipated to persist as a bane for Customer Engagement segment.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded LogMeIn from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on LogMeIn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LogMeIn from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.18. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,851,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 531,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,767,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

