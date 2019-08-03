Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LONE. TheStreet cut Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 109,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.03. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

