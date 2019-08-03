Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LONE. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of LONE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.03. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $10.13.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Lonestar Resources US had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 560,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 229,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 29.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 97.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 125,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 61,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

