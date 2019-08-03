Loop Capital Raises Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $150.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Loop Capital to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has an average rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Restoration Hardware from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Restoration Hardware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $162.10.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

