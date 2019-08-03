Loop Capital Upgrades Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) to Hold

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.26.

NASDAQ:SPOT traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.47. 953,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. Spotify has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.53.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,761,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,056 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 716,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after purchasing an additional 218,639 shares during the period.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

