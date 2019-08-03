M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.10. 377,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,568. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 21,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $683,904.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 27,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $866,468.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,033. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.