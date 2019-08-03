Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.74

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $15.45. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 191 shares traded.

MFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $165.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

