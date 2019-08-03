MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.04-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.33 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,546. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.94.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.