Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) were down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), approximately 261,071 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

About Maestrano Group (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

