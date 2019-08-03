MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ MAG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 314,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,614. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

