MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.73, approximately 402,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 305,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.