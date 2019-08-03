Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 10,600 shares traded.

MDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $360.55 million and a PE ratio of -19.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.22.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

