Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Hits $599.30 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Maker has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $599.30 or 0.05550204 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Ethfinex and GOPAX. Maker has a total market capitalization of $599.30 million and $1.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00044261 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kyber Network, CoinMex, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

