Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$26.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$907.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rory A. Mcalpine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$99,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,329.97. Also, Senior Officer Richard Young sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$297,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,453,423. Insiders have sold a total of 19,988 shares of company stock valued at $644,490 over the last ninety days.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

