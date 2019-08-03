Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,177,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,168. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,404,000 after buying an additional 2,893,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,011,000 after buying an additional 1,328,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,390,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 1,247,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

