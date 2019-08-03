Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,474 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 162,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 819,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after acquiring an additional 425,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,887. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

