Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32.

Shares of MRLN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.66. 8,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $51,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $110,350. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

