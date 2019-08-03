Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $51,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $110,350. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

