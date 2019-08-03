Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

