Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.15. Marten Transport shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1,751 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

