Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.03. 8,184,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,505. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,646. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,720,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after purchasing an additional 128,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,654,000 after purchasing an additional 360,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,449,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 894,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.