MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of Approx $4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.65 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 guidance to Approx $1.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,249. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.44.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.