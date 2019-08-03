Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,240,389.50 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $2,240,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,591,538,454.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $2,234,904.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $2,204,694.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $2,205,886.50.

On Thursday, July 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $2,194,041.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00.

Shares of MA opened at $269.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.45. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 137.10% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

