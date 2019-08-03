Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,053.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,711.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,465. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Matson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Matson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Matson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

