Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 361.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

