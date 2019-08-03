Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,916. The firm has a market cap of $438.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,663,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,423,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

