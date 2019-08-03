Maxim Group Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

