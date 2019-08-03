Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. 1,114,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,780. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

