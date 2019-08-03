MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 365,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,714. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $752,214.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,051 shares in the company, valued at $833,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,297 shares of company stock worth $1,618,330 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Equity Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.