McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.48

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 28280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on McCoy Global from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.61.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,745.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

