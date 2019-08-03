Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.48. 3,517,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,956. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $154.29 and a 12-month high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.