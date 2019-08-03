Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $57,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,074,161,000 after buying an additional 317,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after buying an additional 683,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,793,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,006,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $711,332,000 after buying an additional 242,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,956. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $154.29 and a 1-year high of $218.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.