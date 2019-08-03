Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.48. 3,517,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,956. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $154.29 and a one year high of $218.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

