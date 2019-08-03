McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 616.3% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

