MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 3,515 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. MDC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

In other MDC Partners news, Director Anne Marie O’donovan purchased 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $51,891.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 204.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.