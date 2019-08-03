Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

MFIN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.50. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $31,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,458,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

