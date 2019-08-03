MediShares (MDS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $84,381.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, MediShares has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $84,381.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00255832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.01396146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109957 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

