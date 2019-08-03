Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. 3,632,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

